Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.95. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.25, with a volume of 712,704 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

