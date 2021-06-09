Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given a C$53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been assigned a C$53.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.62. 483,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,811. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.32. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$10.16 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.7513162 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.