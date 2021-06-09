Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

