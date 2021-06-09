Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Stake Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 290.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE CMD opened at $80.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.23. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $89.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

