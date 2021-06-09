Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) is Full18 Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Full18 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 142.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 3.6% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. 74,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,435. The firm has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

