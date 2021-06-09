Cardano (ADA) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Cardano has a total market cap of $51.36 billion and $3.41 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004334 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041080 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00250407 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036832 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028085 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,681,678,109 coins and its circulating supply is 31,930,521,472 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

