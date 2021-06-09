Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CAH stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

