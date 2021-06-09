CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 90,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,051,029 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a current ratio of 10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.16.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

