Casper Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $156.76 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00062543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00209426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $487.68 or 0.01314026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.73 or 0.99425201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.