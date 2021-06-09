Caspian (CSP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $73,069.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and approximately $73,069.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

