Castlight Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,451 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,953% compared to the typical volume of 363 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,834. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.80. Castlight Health has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $38,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,881 shares of company stock valued at $204,723 over the last quarter. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

