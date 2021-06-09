Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Lifted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Catalent comprises about 1.4% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Catalent worth $168,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Catalent by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.52. 11,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,057. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.54. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

