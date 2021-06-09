CBDAO Market Cap Reaches $137,961.68 (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, CBDAO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market capitalization of $137,961.68 and approximately $114,871.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

CBDAO Coin Profile

CBDAO is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. The official website for CBDAO is coinbreeder.com . CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

