CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

