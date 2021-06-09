CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.54% of CBRE Group worth $143,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 9,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,068. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

