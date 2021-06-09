CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,685.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

