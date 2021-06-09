Ccore (CCO) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $18,399.13 and approximately $77.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

