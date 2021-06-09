CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Down to $23.82

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $21.10. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 16,495 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $875.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

