Celanese (NYSE:CE) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of CE stock traded down $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $162.28. 512,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Celanese by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 282,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

