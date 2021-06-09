Celer Network (CELR) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Celer Network has a market cap of $218.75 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.95 or 0.00898711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.73 or 0.08830571 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

