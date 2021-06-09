Celer Network Market Cap Achieves $204.35 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 9th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $204.35 million and approximately $31.83 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00068629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00940836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.26 or 0.09250398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00050218 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.