Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CELTF opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.59. Centamin has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

