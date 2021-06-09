Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 40.05 ($0.52). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.52), with a volume of 70 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.