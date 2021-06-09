Centaur Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.13 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Centaur has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $1.13 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.63 or 0.00896415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.39 or 0.08841580 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

