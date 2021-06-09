Centric Cash (CNS) One Day Volume Hits $289,263.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $289,263.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 165.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00094763 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,399,319,176 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

