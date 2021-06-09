CertiK 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.07 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,578,384 coins and its circulating supply is 45,207,630 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

