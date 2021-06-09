CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$109.43. CGI shares last traded at C$108.15, with a volume of 344,251 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$105.50 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

