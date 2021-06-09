Chainswap (TOKEN) Trading Down 37.4% Over Last Week

Chainswap (CURRENCY:TOKEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001577 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $218,357.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 37.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chainswap

TOKEN is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,558 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

