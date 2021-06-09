ChartEx Market Cap Reaches $242,292.37 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $242,292.37 and approximately $31,448.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00235058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00215595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.01304685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,716.88 or 0.99564100 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

