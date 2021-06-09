ChatCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $621,924.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $621,924.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,229.13 or 0.99852556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009030 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.