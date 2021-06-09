ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,179 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ChemoCentryx worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.