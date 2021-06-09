Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.48). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55.

In other news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $43,544.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,844.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $147,444. Insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.