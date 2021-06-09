Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,109,162 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of Chico’s FAS worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

