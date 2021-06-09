Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Given New $5.25 Price Target at B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $2.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.