Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) PT Raised to $6.00

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CHS opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. Analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

