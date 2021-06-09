Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.11. Approximately 6,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,925,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $739.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. Research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at about $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

