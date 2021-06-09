China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.64. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 5,199 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

