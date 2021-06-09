China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.77. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 35,993 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

