China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.77. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 35,993 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

