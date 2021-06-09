ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $10.54

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.11. ChromaDex shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

CDXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $712.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 179,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 847.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

