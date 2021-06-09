Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

