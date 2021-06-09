CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CI Financial.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $171,942,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $106,177,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

