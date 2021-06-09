CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.45.

Shares of GWO stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.49. The company had a trading volume of 283,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,110. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.78. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$23.06 and a 52-week high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

