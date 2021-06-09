CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 34,199 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

