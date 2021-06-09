CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,403.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 101,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 6.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 751,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,143. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

