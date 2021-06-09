CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 41,484 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 520.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,484 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,097,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48.

