CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys Shares of 295,178 Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 295,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 108,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,619,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.