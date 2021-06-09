CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 613.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,509 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.