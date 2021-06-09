CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

