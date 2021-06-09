CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $4.32 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,813 shares of company stock worth $10,179,525 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

