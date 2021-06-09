CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

